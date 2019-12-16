Govt to complete its tenure: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the present elected government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the present elected government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure.

The ruling party would have good chances to win next general election if it overcame economic challenges, he said while addressing a presser here at the Railways camp office.

Sheikh Rashid said the ML-1 project was the only solution for the issues being faced by the Pakistan Railways. He said the work on free-line marshal track had been started.

The track could be used by the private sector after paying the rent.

The minister said monitoring system was being installed in trains. Two new offices were being established for Chinese experts.

Shuttle service between Karachi and Hyderabad, and other cities was under consideration, he added.

The minister said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari had no future in politics.

To a question, he said Muslims in India were facing a difficult time and all the Muslims across the world should join hands to come to their rescue.