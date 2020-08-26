Govt to complete its tenure under leadership of PM: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Railway's Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said the government would continue to complete its constitutional tenure under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was not feared from this opposition and it has no capacity for launching any big movement against the government.

He said the whole cabinet was having consensus during the meeting to bring Nawaz Sharif back.

Replying to a question, he said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was an independent institution which was working without any political interference.

He said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) both were responsible for destroying the institutions and the national economy as well to serve their vested interests.

To another query, he said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar had full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he would keep serving Punjab province.