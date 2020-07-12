UrduPoint.com
Govt To Complete Its Term: Shibli

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Govt to complete its term: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional five year term and no new set-up or change would be brought to the system.

Changes in the Federal cabinet were not surprising as it was part of the system and prerogative of the prime minister, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the government was effectively working for betterment and development of the country and was determined to complete all welfare projects timely.

He said,"We have given a historical economic relief package under Ehsass Cash Emergency programme to financially empower the poor and deprived segments of the society." No previous governments in the history had given such economic package for the common man, he added.

Shibli Faraz said the housing scheme had been launched to provide constructed houses to the poor and needy people.

He said the last governments of Pakistan Peoples' Party and Pakistan Muslim Legaue-Nawaz had appointed fake degree holders and inexperienced person by violating the merits.

The incumbent government was ensuring transparency in the system.

He said the opposition's All Parties Conference (APC) could not create obstacles in the way of development and prosperity and they were only trying to divert attention from the corruption cases. They had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and could not get the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) from righteous and honest Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif went abroad for medical treatment on humanitarian grounds and urged him to come back to face the corruption cases registered against him. The government was committed to recover looted national wealth from corrupts and looters in order to utilize the amount for welfare and uplift of the country and masses.

Replying to a question, he said Imran Khan's concept of smart lockdown was acknowledged by the world. The prevailing situation of COVID-19 was much better as compared to India.

