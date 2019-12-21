Govt to complete many projects for development of Daimer: Chief Minister GB

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) : Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman Saturday said the government would complete a number of projects for the development of Daimer soon.

He said Diamer Basha Dam project would help to meet the energy shortage in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister said the next meeting of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet would be held in Diamer.