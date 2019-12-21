Govt To Complete Many Projects For Development Of Daimer: Chief Minister GB
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:43 PM
Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman Saturday said the government would complete a number of projects for the development of Daimer soon
He said Diamer Basha Dam project would help to meet the energy shortage in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.
The chief minister said the next meeting of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet would be held in Diamer.