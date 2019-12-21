UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Complete Many Projects For Development Of Daimer: Chief Minister GB

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 28 seconds ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 09:43 PM

Govt to complete many projects for development of Daimer: Chief Minister GB

Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman Saturday said the government would complete a number of projects for the development of Daimer soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman Saturday said the government would complete a number of projects for the development of Daimer soon.

He said Diamer Basha Dam project would help to meet the energy shortage in the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The chief minister said the next meeting of Gilgit Baltistan cabinet would be held in Diamer.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shortage Chief Minister Dam Gilgit Baltistan Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Security forces rendered sacrifices for peace in B ..

19 seconds ago

AJK leaders strongly condemn unprovoked firing by ..

21 seconds ago

Kashmiris to take their freedom movement to its lo ..

22 seconds ago

Turkish Parliament Ratifies Memorandum on Military ..

24 seconds ago

OSCE Media Watchdog Asks Estonia to Stop Attacking ..

38 minutes ago

Chief Minister inaugurates 13 projects worth Rs 2. ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.