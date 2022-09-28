Govt to complete relief, rehabilitation works in phases: Ahsan Iqbal

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said government would complete relief and rehabilitation work in the flood hit areas in phases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Wednesday said government would complete relief and rehabilitation work in the flood hit areas in phases.

Talking to a private television channel, he said Pakistan was facing multiple challenges emerged after heavy rains and floods adding that the rebuilding and rehabilitation would take long time, however the government had evolved a strategy to accomplish the task in phases.

The disaster management authorities are busy in relief activities being carried out in flood hit districts, he said adding that the government was making all out efforts to provide essential help to flood victims.

Commenting on audio-leaks, he said the apex court and security institutions had rejected 'conspiracy theory' of Imran Khan's last regime.

To a question, he said personal secretary to Ex prime minister, in collaboration with Imran Khan, had conceived conspiracy plan to degrade Constitution of Pakistan.

To another question about foreign funding, Ahsan Iqbal said PTI leaders were using the funds for their political campaign.

The minister said PTI had registered false cases against rival parties in its tenure.