Govt to complete tenure, not scared from opposition move: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government would complete its constitutional tenure as it was not scared from any move of opposition parties.

The opposition is incompetent, sluggish and failed as it had no capacity to topple the incumbent government, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) could not stay on the roads for a long time as opposition move would be ended within one day.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan did not accept defeat against corruption as he had full capabilities to resolve all national issues amicably.

Sheikh Rashid said inflation was a real issue for the government as it was making efforts to overcome it as soon as possible, adding the prime minister was making his all out efforts to resolve the economic issues of the country.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister given cleared massage to the opposition last Sunday evening but it was trying to misinterpret his statement.

He said Opposition leaders had badly exposed before the nation due to corruption and money laundering, adding, opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was more corrupt as compared to his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

He said Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz and Maryam Nawaz had no future in the country politics.

Replying to another question about talks with Taliban, he said the discussion with Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), has ended and we will not compromise on the matter of the national sovereignty, adding the armed forces were fully capable to reply terrorism or extremism activities in befitting manner.

He said meetings were being held with Afghan Taliban and they were assuring that Afghan government would not allow anyone to use Afghanistan soil against any other country.

To another query, he said China and United States of America (USA) were important for the country as Pakistan wanted to hold good relations with both the countries. Pakistan and China both were essential to each other, he added.