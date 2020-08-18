Govt to complete tenure successfully: Farrukh Habib

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the PTI government would complete its constitutional tenure successfully.

Talking to APP here, he said the country was passing through a critical stage when the PTI came to power. Under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the PTI government had not only completed its two years but it had also overcome many problems, he added.

He said that corona pandemic had badly affected the world, including Pakistan, however, the PTI government effectively dealt the situation.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had visionary leadership qualities, therefore, he in time took initiative and launched the PM Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme under which more than 16 million people had been provided financial assistance as they were facing great deal of difficulties after closure of economic activities due to COVID-19.

He said the PTI government had not only distributed Rs 250 billion among the poor during corona situation but it also paid back loans of Rs 5,000 billion. Similarly, the government concentrated on enhancing exports so that maximum foreign exchange could be fetched.

In this connection, special incentives and relief packages were also announced for farmers and other stakeholders, he said.

He said the PTI government had successfully put the country on way to progress and prosperity, adding that cheap electricity projects were being launched after which prices of all things will decrease.

Responding to a question, he said that opposition parties were trying to derail development process only to divert attention of people from their own loot and plunder.

He said the government had started accountability process against corrupt elementsand they would be taken to task for greater national interest.