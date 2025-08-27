Open Menu

Govt To Completely Eradicate Polio Disease: Kamal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Govt to completely eradicate Polio disease: Kamal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal has reaffirmed the government’s strong commitment to completely eradicate the Polio disease from the country.

He was chairing a meeting at Polio Emergency Operations Center (EOC) during which the National EOC Coordinator for Polio Eradication briefed the minister on the current polio situation in the country and preparations for the upcoming immunization campaigns.

The minister was informed that the special polio campaign is scheduled to commence from 1st September in 99 selected districts, while in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it will begin on 15th September. During the campaign, over 28 million children under the age of five will be administered polio drops to ensure protection against the virus.

The minister emphasized the importance of implementing effective strategies in high-risk areas to achieve comprehensive immunization coverage and stated that he would personally oversee the campaign to ensure its successful execution and impact.

“Polio virus is still present in our environment. To prevent its spread, it is essential that every child receives the polio vaccine,” Kamal said.

He added that, unlike cancer, polio has no cure, making vaccination the only safeguard for children.

The minister urged parents to ensure that their children receive polio drops to secure a healthy and safe future.

He warned against believing negative propaganda, stressing that such misinformation could put children at risk of permanent disability.

