Govt To Conduct General Elections After Completion Of Relief, Rehabilitation Works: Khawaja Asif

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Govt to conduct general elections after completion of relief, rehabilitation works: Khawaja Asif

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that government would conduct general elections after the completion of relief and rehabilitation works in flood-hit areas of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Thursday said that government would conduct general elections after the completion of relief and rehabilitation works in flood-hit areas of Pakistan.

"The government is engaged in relief and rehabilitation of flood-victims and we don't have time to organize elections this year," he said, while talking to a private news channel.

Imran Khan, he said, was struggling to regain power through agitational politics. He said that coalition government was making all out efforts to restore economy, besides controlling inflation.

In reply to a question about the price hike issue, he said, the developed countries were also facing the same problem, terming the inflation as an international issue.

Lauding the decision of Islamabad High Court (IHC) acquitting Maryam Nawaz in Avenfield reference case, he hoped, Nawaz Sharif's cases would be taken in the same spirit.

He said that Nawaz Sharif would arrive Pakistan soon. The minister said that country's economic and political situation would be more better after the PML(N) supreme's leader returns to Pakistan.

