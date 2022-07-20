Govt to conduct general elections in 2023: Dastgir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz led coalition government would complete its constitutional tenure and general elections would be held in 2023.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should prepare for the next general elections and avoid horse-trading in Punjab, he said while talking to a private television channel.

PTI leaders were trying to change loyalties of rival party members to achieve their required numbers in Punjab, he said.

Horse-trading, he said, would have negative impact on political system and demanded the election commission to take notice of this situation.

Dastgir said that PTI leadership should refrain from leveling allegations against the ruling PML-N.

The minister said that PML-N was trying to improve the soft image of Pakistan at international level while Imran Khan was tarnishing the image of the country during the four years' tenure.

To a question about the rupee depreciation against Dollar, the minister stated that the fluctuation of rupee would be normal in next few weeks.