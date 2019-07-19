Govt to conduct inquiry for recovering looted money: Chan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Spokesman to the Prime Minister Nadeem Afzal Chan Thursday said the inquiry should be conducted against looters and corrupts to recover the looted national wealth.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had nothing to do with the arrest of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi as he was nabbed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on the basis of evidences in LNG scam, he said talking to a private news channel.

The spokesman said both Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim Legaue Nawaz (PML-N) had registered the corruption cases against each others during their tenures. The corruption was also done by PML-N government in clean drinking water project in Lahore, adding that even the project was not completed by them.

Replying to a question, Nadeem Afzal Chan termed Iftikhar Chaudhry as a corrupt person and political cousin of PML-N.