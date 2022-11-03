UrduPoint.com

Govt To Conduct Inquiry Of Gujranwala's Firing Incident: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Sumaira FH Published November 03, 2022 | 07:25 PM

Govt to conduct inquiry of Gujranwala's firing incident: Qamar Zaman Kaira

Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that government will conduct inquiry to get details of Gujranwala firing incident in which Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has received bullet injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said that government will conduct inquiry to get details of Gujranwala firing incident in which Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has received bullet injuries. Talking to a private television channel, he said entire nation has shocked over the tragic incident occurred near Gujranwala G.T. Road. He prayed to Allah Almighty for early recovery of the Chairman PTI and a few other persons who were also attending the public meeting there.

He urged the PTI Chairman and his party workers to organize public gathering at H-9 area. He said that government will provide full security to the rally being organized by PTI leaders in the Federal capital.

He also asked the PTI workers to avoid gathering at Red Zone, due to sensitivity of the place.

In reply to a question, he said directives have been issued to health quarters for provision of best facilities to the injured persons. Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif and many other prominent personalities have expressed grief over the tragic incident occurred at Gujranwala Road.

The political party leaders have also condemned the firing incident and appealed the concerned quarters for inquiry so that responsible elements could be given punishment as per law.

