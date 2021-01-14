UrduPoint.com
Govt To Conduct Survey For Beshkoi Dam Soon: KP Minister

Thu 14th January 2021 | 07:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Transport, Malik Shah Mohammad Wazir Thursday said that work on conducting survey for mega Beshkoi Dam would begin soon.

Similarly, he said that a hefty amount of Rs.140 million has also been allocated for provision of irrigation water in Jani Khel area of district Bannu.

Addressing a gathering at Jani Khel Mandi, he assured that for accomplishment of the dream of granting tehsil level status to Jani Khel, Tehsildar and other staff would be deployed soon and after fulfilling criteria of the provincial government, it would be granted the status of formal tehsil.

Beside, Commissioner Bannu Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Awal Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zubair Ahmad Niazi and DPO district heads of all departments were also present on the occasion.

He said that for bringing improvement in the communication sector, a fund of Rs.400 million have also been allocated under Baran Dam Project while projects of improvement in the standard of 32 kilometers roads have also approved.

The provincial minister said that eight drinking water schemes have also been approved while in education sector work on three schools including improvement in existing schools and construction of additional classrooms and establishment of five colleges is also continued in the area.

He also assured the people, that he would play his full role at provincial level for payment of compensation to affectees of operation to compensate them for their losses.

