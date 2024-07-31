Open Menu

Govt To Conduct Verification Of Govt Employees Arms Licenses

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Govt to conduct verification of govt employees arms licenses

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior and Home Department has decided to conduct departmental verification of government employees regarding the issue of arms license.

Officers of various government departments will be given training related to verification, the notification issued said on Wednesday.

“Dastak App '' was launched in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Information Technology some six month back and now is facilitating the general public in attaining arms licenses.

Several government employees applying on the Arms License App must verify their credentials from the relevant departments, the notification said.

For this purpose, a dashboard has been designed for each department by the Information Technology Board of the Department of Home Affairs and Tribal Affairs. Access to this will be subject to providing adequate training on the above module, the notification said.

It is, therefore, requested to nominate the appropriate Focal Person from their respective Departments positively within three (03) days as IT literate. To organize an orientation training session for the nominated focal persons in consultation with the KPIT Board, the notification further added.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 August 2024

2 hours ago
 Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

Muqam expresses hope talks with JI to be fruitful

11 hours ago
 IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

IPP contracts not being renewed: Musadik Malik

11 hours ago
 Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for n ..

Swimmer Anna Carolina expelled from Olympics for night out with boyfriend

11 hours ago
 Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

Govt decreases petrol price by Rs6.17

11 hours ago
One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic ..

One year on 'Mars': Inside NASA's ultra-realistic isolation study

11 hours ago
 Provinces agree to continue consultation for addre ..

Provinces agree to continue consultation for addressal of water distribution

11 hours ago
 Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary deten ..

Palestinian detainees subjected to arbitrary detention, torture: UN report; Gute ..

11 hours ago
 Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

Motorcyclist crushed to death in Jand

12 hours ago
 Govt committed to export led growth through compre ..

Govt committed to export led growth through comprehensive strategy: Ahsan Iqbal

12 hours ago
 Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

Govt focuses on preservation of wildlife: MNA

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan