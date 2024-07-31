Govt to conduct verification of govt employees arms licenses

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Interior and Home Department has decided to conduct departmental verification of government employees regarding the issue of arms license.

Officers of various government departments will be given training related to verification, the notification issued said on Wednesday.

“Dastak App '' was launched in collaboration with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Information Technology some six month back and now is facilitating the general public in attaining arms licenses.

Several government employees applying on the Arms License App must verify their credentials from the relevant departments, the notification said.

For this purpose, a dashboard has been designed for each department by the Information Technology Board of the Department of Home Affairs and Tribal Affairs. Access to this will be subject to providing adequate training on the above module, the notification said.

It is, therefore, requested to nominate the appropriate Focal Person from their respective Departments positively within three (03) days as IT literate. To organize an orientation training session for the nominated focal persons in consultation with the KPIT Board, the notification further added.