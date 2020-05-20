Govt to confiscate the stored wheat, DC warns

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah has said that under anti-hoarding Ordinance 2020 every grain of stored wheat of the commission agents will be recovered in the district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chatah has said that under anti-hoarding Ordinance 2020 every grain of stored wheat of the commission agents will be recovered in the district.

Deputy Commissioner has warned the stockiest and commission agents for voluntarily shifting the wheat other the government will confiscate all the stored wheat.

Talking to the farmers the Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah has expressed the views during his visit at wheat procurement centre at Mianwali on Wednesday. He directed the officers of Food department for preparing the lists of farmers who took gunny bags and did not return the same along with wheat at the procurement centers.

Briefing the deputy commissioner AFC Zahoor Akhtar Khan has told that 68% wheat has been procured at Mianwali centre adding that out of total target 157830 sacks we have procured 105960 sacks of wheat at Mianwali center whereas 453193 sacks have been procured from the district that is 63% of the set target.

He further told that according to the direction of secretary food Punjab, commissioner Sargodha and district administration Food department was closely in touch with the farmers and other stake holders.