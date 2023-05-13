UrduPoint.com

Govt To Constitute JIT Over Recent Incidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) head office to review law and order situation which decided to constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe incidents of setting ablaze Jinnah House along with vandalising military and civil installations.

The JIT after investigating the incidents, will submit a comprehensive report to the government, said a handout issued here.

The CM ordered further expediting crackdown in order to bring all the miscreants in the stern grip of law. He directed to undertake geo-fencing of all sites which vandalized, adding that all cases against the miscreants would be put to trial in the Anti Terrorist Court. He directed the Public Prosecution department to ensure speedy trial of all cases and outlined not to spare any violator.

The CM underscored that every miscreant would be brought in the court of law along with witnesses and solid proof and asserted that the miscreant elements launching an onslaught on the Jinnah House along with civil and private properties would not go scot- free from facing an exemplary punishment.

He emphasized to adopt a zero tolerance policy against the miscreants, saying that educational institutions would be opened on 15th May. He vowed to ensure protecting life and property of the masses at all costs. He directed the departments concerned to continue taking measures to maintain law and order situation in the province.

He maintained that the whole force was alert to foil nefarious designs of the miscreant elements.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Usman Anwar gave a briefing about law and order situation in the province and launching a crackdown against the miscreants.

Provincial Information Minister Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IGP, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Additional IG Special Branch, CCPO Lahore, Additional IG CTD, Secretary Law, Secretary Public Prosecution, PSCA MD, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting. Divisional commissioners and RPOs attended the meeting via video link.



