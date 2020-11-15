Govt to construct 31 National parks across country

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change has finalized a plan to develop 31 national parks across the country under Ramsar Convention through Protected Areas Initiative project to improve conservation and strengthen biodiversity and ecosystems.

According to the details received through official sources, the national parks would be developed in Punjab, Sindh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. A sum of Rs 571.58 million has been reserved for community development parks conservation.

The overall objective of Protected Areas component under the 'Ten billion Tree Tsunami Programme' was to improve the overall conservation of the existing Protected Areas; encourage eco-tourism, community engagement and job creation through the conservation and also to improve quality and sustainable management of these areas.

Adding that the impact of the project would reflect through the management planning of the national parks and its infrastructure; boundary demarcation; pathways; safeguarding biodiversity and ecosystems.

