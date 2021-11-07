Govt to construct building for Chamber of Commerce at Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) ::Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Anti Corruption and Prisons Malak Shafi Ullah Khan here Sunday directed district administration Dir Lower to ensure provision of approved land for constructing new building for Chamber of Commerce to facilitate local traders in promotion of their businesses.

Addressing a ceremony that was organized by Chamber of Commerce, Malak Shafiullah said that business community has the status of a backbone in the economy of any country, so the provincial government has taken pragmatic steps to resolve the problems of traders.

The ceremony was also addressed by President Chamber of Commerce, Wajid Shoib, Assistant Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Abul Wali Khan and General Secretary Anjumane Tajraan Timergara Laiqzada.