Govt to construct homes on land retrieved from mafia: Shehbaz Gill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said that homes for the poor will be constructed on the land retrieved from the land-mafia in different parts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shehbaz Gill has said that homes for the poor will be constructed on the land retrieved from the land-mafia in different parts of the province.

Talking to the mediamen after appearing in a defamation case here on Saturday, he said the government would provide easy loans to the poor to build homes on the land worth billions of rupees which had been got vacated from the land mafia in Lahore and other cities.

Shehbaz Gill said: "No Khokhar or Jati Umra Palaces, but homes for the poor will be erected on the retrieved land", adding that "The government is not only opposed to the land-mafia but their patrons as well".

To a question, SAPM Gill said PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was right in claiming that former MPA Saiful Malook Khokhar was an asset of the party, adding that only dacoits and land grabbers could be the investors of the PML-N.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was averse to financial dealings in politics, adding that he had made it clear prior to his election victory that he would not shake hands with the corrupt and looters of public money.

SAPM on Political Communication Dr Gill said the government expected to get relief from the apex court on Senate elections schedule, otherwise, it would bring an amendment in the National Assembly.

To another query, he said no allegation of corruption had so far been levelled against any minister, adding that the stock exchange had achieved the highest point in the last 13 years.

On Coal power plants, Dr Shehbaz Gill said coal power plant was built by the PML-N government on the fertile land of Sahiwal, adding that it was the biggets source of pollution in Sahiwal the city was third on the Air Quality Index (AQI) due to the Qadar Abad Coal Power Plant.

"Coal power plants were abandoned in the world and no country produced electricity with coal in any part of the world today but the PML-N did it", he responded.

To a query, SAPM Dr Shehbaz Gill said the prime minister had opted for a difficult path of bringing the corrupt political elite to the book, adding that the opposition parties would worship Prime Minister Imran Khan if 34 claused NRO was allowed to the corrupt poliitcians.