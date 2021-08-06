UrduPoint.com

Govt To Construct Playgrounds At UC Level: NA Speaker

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 07:12 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser on Friday visiting Sports Complex Bamkhel said this sports complex was a gift for the youth and added that government will construct playgrounds in all Union Council (UC) of the province.

On arrival at the Sports Complex Bamkhel, Children presented flower bouquet to Speaker Asad Qaiser. On this occasion, District Sports Officer (DSO), Tariq Khan briefed the speaker regarding Sports Complex Bamkhel .

He said the construction of playground in every union council is the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying beside sports activities the youth will also be provided employment opportunities.

In response to the issues highlighted by DSO, Speaker Asad Qaiser announced a fund of Rs.50 million for the sports complex.

He said that the first sports complex of Swabi has been constructed at the cost of hefty amount wherein all indoor and outdoor facilities were available for the players.

The sports complex, he said will be further expanded soon to provide the facilities of more sports to players.

