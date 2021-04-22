Govt to construct three energy projects in Malakand division

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The government would construct three energy projects in there different districts of Malakand division in order to improve voltage and provide uninterrupted power supply to domestic, industrial and agricultural consumers.

Engr Malik Luqman Khan, KP Energy Department's senior planning officer told APP on Thursday that 500 KV transmission line from Chitral to Chakdara besides 500 KV, 220 KV and 132 KV grid stations in Chitral and Chakdara Lower Dir would be constructed with an estimated cost of Rs35.

5 billion.

Similarly, 220 KV transmission line in Swat Corridor, 220 KV Kalam and Mingora gird stations would cost Rs 18.25 billion. In Upper Dir, a 47 megawatt Kalkot Barikot Pathrak hydropower project would be constructed.

Engr Luqman said these three projects of Energy Department KP have recently been cleared by Provincial Working Development Party (PDWP) for inclusion in Public Sector Development Programme.