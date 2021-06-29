Govt. to construct women, children hospital in South Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa Government decided to construct a women and children hospital in South Waziristan with an estimated cost of Rs 200 million to provide better healthcare services to patients.

Under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) of 10 years tribal decades strategy (TDS-2020-2030), officials in KP Health Department told APP on Tuesday that a state-of-the art hospital would be constructed in premises of district headquarters hospital Wana in South Waziristan for which Rs 20 million were allocated in Annual Development Programme (ADP 2021-22).

A paraplegic centre would be established in merged areas with an estimated cost of Rs 500 million to help patients of spinal cord injuries besides physical, occupational, vocational and psychosocial rehabilitation services for which Rs 440 million earmarked in FY 2021-22.

Besides construction of residential flats for health staff at secondary level hospitals in merged tribal districts, the government would revamp secondary health facilities including bringing improvement in accident and emergency units in South Waziristan, North Waziristan, Kurram, Orakzai, Khyber, Bajaur and Mohmand with an estimated cost of Rs1,500 million including an allocation of Rs600 million for FY 2021-22.

PESCO would be approached for provision of express line to ensure uninterrupted power supply to hospitals in merged areas, which would cost Rs 300 million including an allocation of Rs 40 million for upcoming fiscal year.

As many as 164 developmental projects amounting to Rs 22,477 million proposed for development of health sector including Rs 21701.552 million for 159 ongoing and five new projects in ADP-2021-22, focusing on strengthening of infrastructure, health management information system and up-gradation of BHUs.

Besides up-gradation of 10 basic health units to rural health centres amounting to Rs 960 million, the government decided to strengthen rehabilitation services for physically disabled persons amounting to Rs 392.265 million and would spend Rs 100 million for up-gradation of basic health unit Azakhel to rural health centre, Peshawar.

In addition to up-gradation of basic health units at Koz SHammal union council Battera in Buner district, Shahidan Banda at tehsil Takhti Nusrati and Lamabar in Karak district and Kifayatkot Gohar Kanar Bannu amounting to Rs 250.322 million, the health department would utilize Rs 294.240 million for strengthening of health management information system in Khyber Pakthunkhwa with an allocation of Rs 890 million.

Similarly, Rs 198.939 million for up-gradation of basic health centre to rural health centre, Sard Cheena Swabi, Rs 101.939 for upgradation of basic health unit to rural health centre Hazarkhwani Peshawar amounting to Rs 101.939 million, reconstruction of two BHUs at Baghicha, Fatma Mardan and establishment of 10 BHUs in Shangla district amounting to Rs 53.425 million besides Rs 1,737.380 million for strengthening of BHUs across Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

A state-of-the art five storey medical, surgical and allied services block equipped with 10 lifts, modern ICUs and wards for peads, neurology, cardiovascular, heart, orthopedic, chest, gestrology and general surgery constructed at Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar. Likewise, the newly established Out Patients Department (OPD) Block over an area of 120,000 square feet with 900 rooms has been completed at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) providing quality health services to patients.