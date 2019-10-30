Govt to continue accountability process against corrupt elements: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Wednesday said that Pakistan Teheek e Insaf (PTI), government would continue accountability process against the corrupt elements. Options are clear for plea bargain and the leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, should return the looted money for getting relief, he stated while talking to a private news channel programe. The present government will not compromise with any person involved in plundering national money, he added.

Commenting on protest march of Maulana Fazal ur Rehman, the minister said that Jamiat-Ulama-e-Islam (JUI-F) didn't have any agenda.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and his party came into power with the votes of the people of Pakistan. He added that PTI had made clear policy about corrupt elements.

The government could not halt the process of accountability over the pressure tactics of the Opposition or JUI-F Azadi March.

To a question about restriction on media, Fawad Chaudhry said that no such decision was taken to curb the powers of media. He said that the government wanted to balance the system in media and nothing else.