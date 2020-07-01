UrduPoint.com
Govt To Continue Accountability Process Without Discrimination: Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 02:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government would continue the accountability process without any discrimination.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan was the most popular leader of the country, adding the government was effectively working for welfare of masses.

Commenting on Opposition making 'hue and cry' over non issues, he said the government had to pay Rs 5000 billion over loan money borrowed by PPP and PML-N governments.

To a question about party funds, he said the fund provided by the government to the members of the parliament was being utilized for development works to facilitate the masses.

