Govt to continue assistance for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims: Rana Tanvir

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain on Saturday said that the government would continue taking all out measures for providing assistance and complete restoration for Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims.

Talking to the media along with Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique after dispatching relief goods to earthquake victims, he said that 16 National Logistics Cell trucks carrying blankets, winter tents and other items were being sent today from Lahore whereas 50 trucks in total would be sent through Taftan border.

The minister said that more than 1550 tents while upto 27280 blankets were being dispatched in this convoy. In total, he said 70200 tents whereas 43000 blankets would be sent to Turkiye and Syria through the NLC. The minister told that these trucks were being sent under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Rana Tanvir said that despite difficult economic situation of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking every possible measure to extend help to affected people of brotherly countries.

The prime minister soon after the earthquake, announced to set up a flood relief fund and instructed all departments as well as provincial governments to contribute in the fund.

He said that the prime minister was personally monitoring relief activities as he was committed to ensure provision of assistance to the victims.

The minister said that Pakistan enjoyed deep relations with Turkiye and Syria, and the whole nation stand with the people of these countries in this hour of trial. He said Turkiye was a true friend of Pakistan which always stood with its people whenever needed, adding that Pakistan government and people would continue extending support to the victims. JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad, Turkish Consul General Lahore, and others were also present.