UrduPoint.com

Govt To Continue Assistance For Turkiye, Syria Earthquake Victims: Rana Tanvir

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2023 | 07:52 PM

Govt to continue assistance for Turkiye, Syria earthquake victims: Rana Tanvir

Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain on Saturday said that the government would continue taking all out measures for providing assistance and complete restoration for Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Minister Rana Tanvir Hussain on Saturday said that the government would continue taking all out measures for providing assistance and complete restoration for Turkiye and Syria earthquake victims.

Talking to the media along with Federal Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique after dispatching relief goods to earthquake victims, he said that 16 National Logistics Cell trucks carrying blankets, winter tents and other items were being sent today from Lahore whereas 50 trucks in total would be sent through Taftan border.

The minister said that more than 1550 tents while upto 27280 blankets were being dispatched in this convoy. In total, he said 70200 tents whereas 43000 blankets would be sent to Turkiye and Syria through the NLC. The minister told that these trucks were being sent under the supervision of the National Disaster Management Authority.

Rana Tanvir said that despite difficult economic situation of the country, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was taking every possible measure to extend help to affected people of brotherly countries.

The prime minister soon after the earthquake, announced to set up a flood relief fund and instructed all departments as well as provincial governments to contribute in the fund.

He said that the prime minister was personally monitoring relief activities as he was committed to ensure provision of assistance to the victims.

The minister said that Pakistan enjoyed deep relations with Turkiye and Syria, and the whole nation stand with the people of these countries in this hour of trial. He said Turkiye was a true friend of Pakistan which always stood with its people whenever needed, adding that Pakistan government and people would continue extending support to the victims. JUI-F leader Maulana Amjad, Turkish Consul General Lahore, and others were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Flood Khawaja Saad Rafique Border Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sun ..

Health department to organize Cricket Match on Sunday

5 minutes ago
 State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu ..

State govt committed to empower youth; Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minist ..

5 minutes ago
 Abolition of "selection committee" makes Imran Kha ..

Abolition of "selection committee" makes Imran Khan irreverent in politics: Paki ..

5 minutes ago
 Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world do ..

Flury upstages favourites to win 'unreal' world downhill gold

19 minutes ago
 Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security ..

Addl IGP visits cricket stadium to review security arrangements

19 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi takes notice of Warburton murder in ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.