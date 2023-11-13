Govt To Continue Campaign Against Power Theft: PM Kakar
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 13, 2023 | 12:01 PM
Anwaarul Haq Kakar expresses happiness over success achieved in the campaign so far.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul -Haq Kakar said that the government will continue anti power-theft campaign for it is producing excellent results.
In a statement on social media platform X on Sunday, he expressed happiness over success achieved in the campaign so far.
The Prime Minister said anti-power theft efforts of power division are yielding positive results.
He said this campaign will help to reduce and minimize annual losses.