Govt to continue campaign against power theft: PM Kakar

(@Abdulla99267510)

Anwaarul Haq Kakar expresses happiness over success achieved in the campaign so far.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13rd, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul -Haq Kakar said that the government will continue anti power-theft campaign for it is producing excellent results.

In a statement on social media platform X on Sunday, he expressed happiness over success achieved in the campaign so far.

The Prime Minister said anti-power theft efforts of power division are yielding positive results.

He said this campaign will help to reduce and minimize annual losses.