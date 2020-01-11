UrduPoint.com
Govt To Continue Consult Allies, Opposition On NAB Amendments: Fawad

Sat 11th January 2020 | 09:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said strengthening national institutions was top most priority of Imran Khan's government and it was appreciable that the opposition had supported the government on amending the Pakistan Army Act.

Talking to a private news channel, Fawad said PTI-led government is holding consultation with all stakeholders regarding amendments in National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance.

He said positive and constructive criticism from the opposition side would always be welcomed.

The Science and Technology minister said all political parties in the parliament should play a vital role in further strengthening democratic process in the country.

He said the opposition in the National Assembly displayed responsibility regarding the bills concerning services chiefs' tenure.

Fawad said his government has been introducing various institutional reforms to improve service delivery and for transparent allocation of public spending.

The process of accountability would continue and the government is taking steps to revamp and strengthen institutions and to make them more powerful, he added.

The Minister said government was holding constant consultation over the issue and would table the final draft after getting the input from the all stakeholders for making necessary amendments in those laws.

He said the government would not compromise its core pledge of holding corrupt elements accountable before the law.

He assured that Imran Khan's government would resolve the issues of masses.

