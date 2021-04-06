UrduPoint.com
Govt To Continue Crack Down Against Tax Evaders: Hammad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 11:20 PM

Govt to continue crack down against tax evaders: Hammad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Finance, Industries, Revenue and Production, Hammad Azhar on Tuesday said that crack down against the tax evaders would continue in all parts of the country.

The target has been set to expand tax network and for this, all necessary measures are being taken to achieve the objectives, he expressed these views in a tweet.

All out efforts are being made to broaden tax network in the country, he added. The focus would be given on production side to improve growth rate, he said.

The government has also set target to bring improvement in revenue collection, he added. He hoped that country's economy would have positive results in near future.

More Stories From Pakistan

