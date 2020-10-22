Govt to continue diplomatic,moral support to Kashmiris: minister Nauman Ahmed Langrial

Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Thursday said the present government would continue its diplomatic and moral support to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Minister for Management and Professional Development Nauman Ahmed Langrial on Thursday said the present government would continue its diplomatic and moral support to people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Expressing his views in connection with the black day being observed on October 27 against illegal occupation of India, he strongly condemned the Indian brutalities on innocent and unarmed people of the IIOJK.

He said that brave Kashmiris would never bow before the cruel Indian forces.

The minister said that so called secularism of India had been badly exposed in the comityof nations and even the resolutions of the UN were not being entertained.

Nauman Langrial said that right to self-determination of Kashmiris had no other alternative.