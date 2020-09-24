UrduPoint.com
Govt To Continue Distribution Of Financial Aid Among Deserving People: Minister Ijaz Alam Augustin

Thu 24th September 2020 | 04:21 PM

Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government would continue procedure of distribution of financial aid and goods among deserving people till elimination of coronavirus

He expressed these views while attending a ceremony regarding distribution of grant to deserving people organized by Non-Government organization 'Tang Waseb 'here on Thursday.

During the ceremony, the minister distributed cheques of Rs 50,000 among 30 deserving families to start their own business on small level in Nishter Town Lahore while MPA Malik Asad Ali Khokhar was also present.

Ijaz Alam Augustine said the Punjab government had taken numerous measures to safeguardthe most vulnerable segments of society affected by Covid-19.

