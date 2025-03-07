- Home
Gov't To Continue Efforts For Welfare Of Lawyers: Minister For Law And Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:04 AM
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the government would continue playing its role for the welfare of the lawyers
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the government would continue playing its role for the welfare of the lawyers.
He also announced to issue funds worth Rs.5 million for the development of Multan Bar Association and up gradation of library there.
The law minister held meeting with the delegations of district bar associations of Multan and Jhang. The delegation was led by President Multan Bar Association Malik Javed Dogar.
During the meeting, the law minister assured that the government would continue playing its role for welfare of the lawyers.
He further said that he would make a consultation with the Punjab government to resolve the problems of Multan Bar.
