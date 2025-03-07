Open Menu

Gov't To Continue Efforts For Welfare Of Lawyers: Minister For Law And Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:04 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Thursday said that the government would continue playing its role for the welfare of the lawyers.

He also announced to issue funds worth Rs.5 million for the development of Multan Bar Association and up gradation of library there.

The law minister held meeting with the delegations of district bar associations of Multan and Jhang. The delegation was led by President Multan Bar Association Malik Javed Dogar.

He further said that he would make a consultation with the Punjab government to resolve the problems of Multan Bar.

