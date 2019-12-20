Govt to continue facilitating institutions to work within their constitutional domains: Firdous

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government would continue facilitating national institutions to work within their constitutional domains

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said the government would continue facilitating national institutions to work within their constitutional domains.

Talking to the media after attending a reception held here at Associated Press of Pakistan (APP), she said the government would ensure internal stability in the country.

The special assistant said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was striving to create an ideal atmosphere for investors and tourists in the country. An improved image of Pakistan due to the government policies had now attracted the whole world, she added.

Dr Firdous said any negative impression about the country could hamper its journey of progress. Despite impediments, the government would continue pursuing its policies for the country's stability and development.

She said Pakistan was facing great challenges. The enemy was trying to take advantage of uncertainty in the county and the firing on Line of Control was proof of that. Moreover, the enemy was also trying to put Pakistan in the black list of the Financial Action Task Force.

India was committing grass human rights violations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she added.

She said the Pakistan Armed Forces had offered unprecedented sacrifices in the war against terrorism. Both the civil and military leadership had collectively strived for the revival of national economy and projected its soft image across the world.

The SAPM said the yesterday's verdict contained a paragraph which was not only against the Constitution but also against socio-cultural values of the society.

"If someone trespasses the constitutional role given to him, the law comes into action," she said, adding the government would fulfill its responsibility and file a reference in the Supreme Judicial Council against the Special Court judge for writing the said para.

Earlier in her address, Dr Firdous said Prime Minister Imran Khan as a true follower of the ideology of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah fully believed in the provision of rights of the minorities. All Pakistanis irrespective of their cast and creed enjoyed equal rights in the Naya Pakistan, she added.

She said islam believes in inter-faith harmony and peaceful co-existence with followers of other faiths. "The Holy Quran is a charter of human rights and the life of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is an epitome of love for humanity. He (PBUH) introduced such principles in the State of Madina which have become an example for the humanity." She said the government would ensure implementation of minority quota in public sector jobs. She also announced payment of one bonus for the Christian employees of the APP.

Recognizing the role of the minority community in the country's development, she said they duly contributed to creation and building of the country. She said the government will continue efforts for welfare of the minority community in the country.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Capital Development Authority Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan said he had raised the voice for minority quota in the National Assembly and the present government had fully implemented the minority quota in fresh recruitment.

APP Managing Director Tariq Mehmood also spoke on the occasion.