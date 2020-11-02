Govt to continue facilitation of development of media industry: Shibli

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Monday said the government would continue to provide all possible facilities for the development and promotion of the media industry, the minister said.

In a statement, the minister congratulated the newly elected office bearers of Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA).

The Minister congratulated Mian Amir Mehmood on the election as Chairman, Salman Iqbal and Mir Ibrahim as Vice Chairmen, Shakeel Masood as Secretary General, Ahmed Zubair as Joint Secretary and Muhammad Athar Qazi as Finance Secretary of PBA.

He said that electronic media is having a profound effect on societies and playing a key role in decision making, formation of public opinion and creating awareness among the people.

He said the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan had full faith in the fundamental constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Shibli Faraz expressed the hope that the newly elected office bearers of PBA will work to the best of their abilities to address the problems of the media industry, especially journalists and media workers.