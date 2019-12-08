Govt to continue its mission of serving people: Usman Buzdar

LAHORE, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the incumbent government would continue its mission to serve people.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said those who were indulged in the politics of chaos would never succeed in their designs.

He said, unfortunately, in the past only ribbon cutting shows of projects was carried out, adding that the present government had changed this culture.

Now only projects were prepared keeping in view the needs of people, he maintained.

Usman Buzdar said, "Morale of the incumbent government is high to serve its people."