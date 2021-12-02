UrduPoint.com

Govt To Continue Legislation For Empowering Women: Farogh

Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem on Thursday said the women should get their full rights and the government would continue legislation for women empowerment

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting on implementation of criminal law and civil law in provinces. The meeting was attended by Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Law Ministers and senior officials of Balochistan Law Department. Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Barrister Maleeka Ali Bukhari and other officials of the Ministry of Law also participated in the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the legislation and its implementation in all the provinces.

Addressing the meeting, Dr Farogh said that the government believed in empowerment of women and no one would be allowed to violate the rights of women.

He also inquired from the provincial representatives regarding the legislation pertaining to women's inheritance right. This is the new Pakistan where obtaining inheritance certificate has been made easier and faster, he said and added that succession (inheritance) certificates can now be obtained in just a few days where it used to take many years.

He said that lawyers opposed the law, but the government continued to work on it.

The Federal Minister directed all the provinces to submit the data regarding inheritance certificate in the next meeting. He also inquired from the representative of Balochistan regarding the legislation on women's inheritance rights. "We have to take our society towards betterment where no one can deprive someone from his/her lawful right," he added.

He said that no one would be allowed to deprive women from their rights.

He asked all provinces to ensure legislation and its implementation in this regard. "Our religion also teaches us to give women their full rights," he added.

He also asked the provinces to submit progress reports regarding implementation of Civil Procedure Code in provinces.

