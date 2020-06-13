UrduPoint.com
Govt To Continue Minority Relief Endeavours During Next Financial Year

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:31 AM

Govt to continue minority relief endeavours during next financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :The government would continue providing valuable relief to deserving members of minority community during next financial year.

According to annual development plan 2020-21, different relief packages would be provided to vulnerable segment of society especially minority communities during COVID-19 crisis.

The new annual plan envisages promoting interfaith harmony and culture of tolerance among all segments of the society and recognizes society's diversity to promote the inclusive society.

The plan aimed at providing immediate financial support to religious minorities in Pakistan without any discrimination or bias and protecting worship places of religious minorities.

Concentrated efforts would be in place to uplift socio-economic conditions of minority's communities of the country during and after COVID-19 crisis.

Many initiatives including opening of Kartarpur Corridor, 5 percent job quota for minorities in Federal Government jobs, declaration of August 11, as 'Minorities Day' and celebration of minorities' religious festivals officially, provision of financial assistance to minority communities under the Minorities Welfare Fund (MWF), marriage grant to daughters, widows and orphan girls of minority communities in Pakistan had already been in place for minorities.

