Govt To Continue Providing Resources, Opportunities To Youth: Chief Minister

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 09:01 PM

Govt to continue providing resources, opportunities to youth: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government will continue to provide resources and opportunities to the youth to empower them for a beneficial role in society

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government will continue to provide resources and opportunities to the youth to empower them for a beneficial role in society.

In his message on international Youth Day, the chief minister said the youth play a pivotal role in national development.

Usman Buzdar said that Pakistan has a lot of expectations from its youth as their role in national development is very important. Keeping in view the importance of the youth community, the government is economically empowering them, he added.

Youth empowerment is an important agenda as they have brought laurels home on every occasion, he maintained.

Pakistan

