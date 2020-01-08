Govt to continue raiding against exorbitant medicine rates : Dr Zafar Mirza

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister SAPM Dr Zafar Mirza Wednesday said that the prices of essential medicines had been reduced by 15 per cent on the special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan and through online complaints around 50,000 actions were taken for illegally increasing the prices in markets.

Talking to private news channel, Dr Zafar Mirza said reduction of medicine prices will be implemented on urgent basis for the relief of common people.

Moreover we also introduce an online facility through which people would be able to verify the prices of medicines and registered complaints against people overcharging medicines in the markets, he added.

"I am personally looking into the matter and would not tolerate illegal and unauthorized increase in the prices of medicines, he added.

Dr Zafar said the crackdown launched by the PTI government against high price medicines has started bearing fruit for poor man, adding that the crackdown against companies who are overcharging will continue.

He said DRAP's task force will conduct different market surveys for determination of overpricing.

He said that action should also be taken against owners of some medical stores who were involved in unauthorized increase in prices of medicines.

He said that there was clear direction to take strict action against overpricing and start active surveillance besides seizing the medicines in case of overpricing.

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) will continue raiding on various medicine supplying companies in different cities and seized their stock for selling drugs at exorbitant rates.

Zafar Mirza said that the essential medicines including cardiac, sugar and blood pressure and some antibiotics have been reduced, adding, citizens should be aware of these prices.

This, he said, was according to the medicine price control policy of 2018.

The PTI government wouldn't tolerate any injustice with the masses, he added.