Govt. to continue relief activities till rehabilitation of last quake affectee: PM AJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Hadir Thursday said the government would continue relief activities till the rehabilitation of last affected person of earthquake.

The Prime Minister expressed theses views during his visit to various affected areas of earthquake in Mirpur. He also examined the damages in new university Mirpur and its adjourning area.

He said a team of engineers would soon start assessment of damages by the earthquake.

He was of the view that majority of the houses witnessed major cracks which are dangerous.

Raja Farooq Hadir said in rehabilitation process, earthquake proof building would be constructed.

He also directed the local administration to ensure provision of tents and other necessary items to all the affectees.

The Prime Minister also met with affected families and expressed his sorrow and grief over martyrdom of their family members in the earthquake.