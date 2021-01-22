UrduPoint.com
Govt To Continue Striving For Free, Responsible Journalism: Shibli

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 09:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Friday said the government fully believed in freedom of expression and would continue striving for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism.

Talking to a delegation of Abbottabad Press Club here, he said the coronavirus pandemic had also affected the journalist community along with other segments of the society, and a proposal to provide them the Sehat Insaf Cards was under consideration in order to ensure the best medical facilities.

He said steps were being taken to ensure conducive environment for the media. The government would introduce Journalists Protection Bill for the welfare and protection of the journalist community.

The minister urged the press clubs to devise a mechanism of giving membership to only working journalists.

He asked the Pakistan Television, Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan to also promote Hindko language along with other regional languages.

The minister accepted the invitation of visiting the Abbottabad Press Club.

President of Abbottabad Press Club Muhammad Amir Shehzad Khan Jadoon thanked the minister for attending the club's 40th anniversary celebrations last year.

The delegation also included General Secretary of Abbottabad Press Club Raja Muhammad Haroon, Senior Vice President Tariq Jadoon, Joint Secretary Muhammad Haroon Tanoli, and Hazara Journalists Association President Taimur Jadoon and General Secretary Luqman Shah.

Member of the National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, and senior officers of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present on the occasion.

