Govt to continue supporting Kashmir freedom struggle: Minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development, Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed has said that government will continue all-out support to the just struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) for their right to self-determination.

In his message on Kashmiris' Right to Self-Determination Day, being observed on Tuesday, the minister saluted the strong passion and commitment of the oppressed Kashmiris in IIOJ&K and stressed the international community to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities in the valley.

He said that silence of the international community on the worst barbarities being committed by Indians against hapless Kashmiris was regrettable and tragic, he added.

Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed urged the international community to play its role in grantingthe right to self-determination to the Kashmiris, as a peaceful solution to the core issueof Kashmir will ensure durable peace in South Asia.