UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt To Continue Supporting Oppressed Kashmiris' Struggle: CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

Govt to continue supporting oppressed Kashmiris' struggle: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the government will continue all-out support to the just struggle of the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) for their right to self-determination.

In his message, the CM saluted the strong passion and commitment of the oppressed Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir and stressed the international community to take immediate notice of Indian brutalities in the valley.

The silence of the international community on the worst barbarities being committed by Indians against hapless Kashmiris was regrettable and tragic, he added.

The CM asserted that Narendra Modi had left behind even Hitler with regard to the genocide. It was also deplorable that even the United Nations resolutions had failed to prevent Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, he added.

Usman Buzdar urged the international community to play its role in granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris, as a peaceful solution to the core issue of Kashmir will ensure durable peace in South Asia.

The people and the government of Pakistan will continue to side with the oppressed Kashmiris till the right to self-determination was granted to them, added the CM.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Occupied Kashmir Chief Minister United Nations Punjab Narendra Modi Jammu Adolf Hitler Government Asia Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy completes 140,000 inspection visits ..

1 hour ago

Japanese eyes declaring another state of emergency ..

1 hour ago

European NGO uncovers ongoing Indian disinformatio ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan to continue support to kashmiris in strug ..

1 hour ago

Beijing at brush strokes of a Russia painter

1 hour ago

DC orders Wasa to ensure immediate disposal of rai ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.