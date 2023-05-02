Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said that the government will continue to raise the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all the international forums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2023 ) :Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Shazia Marri said that the government will continue to raise the plight of oppressed Kashmiri people at all the international forums.

Responding to the points of Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali, she said Pakistan Peoples Party's stand on the Kashmir dispute is very clear.

She said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has brought more clarity to foreign policy.

She said the foreign minister will visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting scheduled to be held in Goa.