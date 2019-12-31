Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says people have given PTI mandate and the party will continue solving people's problems in collaboration with its allies

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says people have given PTI mandate and the party will continue solving people's problems in collaboration with its allies.In a series of tweets on Tuesday, she said political opponents of the government are in search of back door after facing failure in the field of public and politics, and are trying to break in politically.The Special Assistant said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari must realize that the problems of Karachi will be resolved by discontinuing corruption, looting and kickbacks instead of manipulating against alliance of a political party.

She said the real problem of Karachi is that a corrupt group has been ruling there for a decade and as long as it persists, the problems of Sindh and Karachi will not be solved.She said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will have to prove through real democratic attitude that he is heir to the public politics of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed.