Govt To Continue To Strengthen Ties With Britain: PM

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2023 | 08:25 PM

High Commissioner of the United Kingdom Jane Marriott called on Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar here on Friday and discussed matters of mutual interest

The Prime Minister emphasized that Pakistan and the UK had longstanding relations and said that his government would continue to further strengthen these bilateral ties.

He conveyed his good wishes to His Majesty King Charles III as well as to the UK leadership.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to enhance cooperation between both countries in trade, investment, climate change, and education.

The High Commissioner conveyed felicitations to the Prime Minister on behalf of the UK leadership and said that the UK would continue to extend all possible support to Pakistan during this phase of the democratic transition.

