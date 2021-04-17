Govt to continue work for freedom of expression, social media: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government didn't have any intentions to impose bar on social media or any other international APPs.

We will continue work for freedom of expression and social media, he said in an interview with a private television channel. Commenting on temporary halt on social media, he said the incumbent government wanted to utilize the international companies for revolution in business but we had to make temporary suspension to avoid misuse of mobile APPs in Pakistan.

He further stated that a defunct organization had been using social media services to spread provocative messages.

The information minister said that concerned quarters had to take preemptive measures to control spread of objectionable material. In reply to a question about any restriction on media by the government, he said PTI leadership believed in freedom of expression and the ruling party didn't have any intentions to impose restrictions in that regard.