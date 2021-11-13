UrduPoint.com

Govt To Continue Work With Its Allies For People's Welfare : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Sat 13th November 2021 | 08:09 PM

Govt to continue work with its allies for people's welfare : Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that PML-Q is ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decisions had always been taken in province with consultation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Saturday that PML-Q is ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decisions had always been taken in province with consultation.

According to official sources here, CM said that the journey of public service would be carried out along with the PML-Q with best working coordination. He said, "We were allies and will remain so." The government would further improve its working relationship with the PML-Q by taking ahead the consultation process, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that before his departure to Saudi Arabia, he visited the residence of Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. He said that the government had never adopted a solo policy in Punjab and always gave due importance to the suggestion of the elected representative of the coalition party.

The government would continue to work together with its allies to provide relief to the people of the province.

He said, "Nefarious designs of those who wanted to create rift among us will be foiled."

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Saudi Arabia Government Best Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabet ..

Lifestyle modification necessary to control diabetes : Chief Minister

15 seconds ago
 New world is all about science, technology: Presid ..

New world is all about science, technology: President

17 seconds ago
 Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

Two arrested for betting on cricket matches

18 seconds ago
 Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

Dacoit, bike lifter gang busted; two held

19 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at K ..

KP CM inaugurates various development schemes at Karak

3 minutes ago
 Saudi launches first women's football league

Saudi launches first women's football league

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.