UrduPoint.com

Govt To Control Inflation By July 2022: Akhtar Malik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Govt to control inflation by July 2022: Akhtar Malik

MULTAN, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday said inflation was a temporary phenomenon and the incumbent government would control it in near future.

The recent inflation in the country was due to disturbance in demand and supply issues at global level. While inaugurating a road scheme in Kalyanpur union council, Dr Akhtar maintained that the government would succeed in addressing the issue of inflation by July 2022.

The government's economic team was striving hard to lower the impact of inflation.

Commenting about the uplift schemes, he said he had inaugurated sewerage scheme costing Rs 100 million in the union council.

He stated that the government was paying immense focus on uplift schemes at grassroots level. The work on construction of roads and sewerage lines was in progress with rapid pace. On the occasion, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chaudhary Anwar, Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool and many other notables were also present.

Related Topics

Road Progress July Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Hafeez announces retirement from international cri ..

Hafeez announces retirement from international cricket

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General of E ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Consul General of Egypt in Jeddah

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overse ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

17 minutes ago
 Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake a ..

Govt to proceed against Shehbaz Sharif over fake affidavit about return of Nawaz ..

56 minutes ago
 Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive ..

Lionel Mess, three other PSG players test positive for COVID-19

2 hours ago
 Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from in ..

Muhammad Hafeez decides to take retirement from international cricket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.