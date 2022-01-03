Govt to control inflation by July 2022: Akhtar Malik

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy, Dr Akhtar Malik on Monday said inflation was a temporary phenomenon and the incumbent government would control it in near future.

The recent inflation in the country was due to disturbance in demand and supply issues at global level. While inaugurating a road scheme in Kalyanpur union council, Dr Akhtar maintained that the government would succeed in addressing the issue of inflation by July 2022.

The government's economic team was striving hard to lower the impact of inflation.

Commenting about the uplift schemes, he said he had inaugurated sewerage scheme costing Rs 100 million in the union council.

He stated that the government was paying immense focus on uplift schemes at grassroots level. The work on construction of roads and sewerage lines was in progress with rapid pace. On the occasion, MPA Javed Akhtar Ansari, Chaudhary Anwar, Chaudhary Ghulam Rasool and many other notables were also present.