UrduPoint.com

Govt To Control Inflation Within Two To Three Months: Miftah Ismail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Govt to control inflation within two to three months: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Monday said that the government was trying hard to control inflation and it will be overcome in two to three months.

"It was responsibility of the government to put country's economy on right track," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said to mitigate the deficit, the program's revival with International Monetary Fund (IMF) was necessary to bring down inflation at earliest, for betterment of the economy.

He said the government will try to negotiate over the terms of IMF programme which the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government committed to it.

This he said would be done for market stability and will ensue provision of essential items on cheaper rates.

He said, despite IMF conditions, the government was giving subsidy on oil, ghee, sugar and flour items for easing burden of poor people, adding that there were structural problems in the country as there was no one who had the will to resolve them except the incumbent federal government.

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF Poor Oil Turkish Lira Market Government Flour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2022

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th June 2022

53 minutes ago
 25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

25% of Ukraine's arable land lost to war: Kyiv

10 hours ago
 WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

WTO seeks shot in the arm with Covid jab IP idea

10 hours ago
 Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in ..

Michelle Bachelet to bow out as UN rights chief in August

10 hours ago
 EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trad ..

EU threatens legal action over UK's N.Ireland trade bill

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.