Govt to control inflation within two to three months: Miftah Ismail

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Monday said that the government was trying hard to control inflation and it will be overcome in two to three months.

"It was responsibility of the government to put country's economy on right track," he said while talking to a private news channel.

He said to mitigate the deficit, the program's revival with International Monetary Fund (IMF) was necessary to bring down inflation at earliest, for betterment of the economy.

He said the government will try to negotiate over the terms of IMF programme which the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's government committed to it.

This he said would be done for market stability and will ensue provision of essential items on cheaper rates.

He said, despite IMF conditions, the government was giving subsidy on oil, ghee, sugar and flour items for easing burden of poor people, adding that there were structural problems in the country as there was no one who had the will to resolve them except the incumbent federal government.