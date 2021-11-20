UrduPoint.com

Govt To Control Smog By Taking Different Initiatives: SAPM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 12:40 AM

Govt to control smog by taking different initiatives: SAPM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the government had taken different initiatives to control smog as it had become a big issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said transport was also a big cause of smog as 40 per cent smog was generated through smoke emitting vehicles in Punjab, adding that the government was taking strict actions against smoke emitting vehicles.

The SAPM said the government was promoting electric vehicles industry and this technology would be helpful to reduce the calamity of smog.

Only Euro-5 petroleum products will be allowed for sale in Lahore and actions would be taken against those factories which were running without scrubbers, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Prime Minister Technology Punjab Vehicles Sale Government Industry

Recent Stories

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

RAK Crown Prince attends mass wedding ceremony

11 minutes ago
 Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

Mercedes' Brazil Grand Prix appeal rejected

5 minutes ago
 UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meet ..

UNICEF Chief Says Child Protection Specialist Meets Savenkova Blacklisted on Mir ..

14 minutes ago
 18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyd ..

18 more patients test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad

14 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akin ..

Turkish Defense Firm Baykar Eager to Sell New Akinci Attack Drones to Ukraine - ..

14 minutes ago
 Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit N ..

Biden to Convene Second US-Africa Leaders Summit Next Year - White House

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.