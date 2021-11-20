Govt to control smog by taking different initiatives: SAPM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Friday said the government had taken different initiatives to control smog as it had become a big issue.

Talking to a private news channel, he said transport was also a big cause of smog as 40 per cent smog was generated through smoke emitting vehicles in Punjab, adding that the government was taking strict actions against smoke emitting vehicles.

The SAPM said the government was promoting electric vehicles industry and this technology would be helpful to reduce the calamity of smog.

Only Euro-5 petroleum products will be allowed for sale in Lahore and actions would be taken against those factories which were running without scrubbers, he added.